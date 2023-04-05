INMO says additional capacity 'must be obtained' over Easter as high levels of overcrowding predicted 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the HSE to take specific steps ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to avoid overcrowding.

It comes as 98 patients were recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest INMO’s TrolleyWatch figures, Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded a total of 73 people on trolleys on Wednesday morning, with 60 patients on trolleys at the hospital’s ED and a further 13 patients on trolleys in wards elsewhere at the hospital.

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) recorded 17 patients on trolleys at its ED and in West Cork, there were eight patients on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

Nationally, there were 582 patients admitted to hospital without a bed on Wednesday.

In a meeting with senior HSE management late last week, the INMO set out a number of actions that can be taken this weekend to alleviate pressure next week, with a response from the HSE now awaited.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said members are “concerned” at the very high levels of overcrowding leading into the Easter period.

We have set out the necessary immediate steps that must be taken to alleviate pressure across hospital sites.

“We know that after every bank holiday, there is a predictable surge in the number of people on trolleys.

“Therefore, all efforts to increase discharges, including over the long weekend period must be undertaken.

“Where it is available additional capacity must be obtained from the private sector and alternative care pathways in the community must be utilised.”