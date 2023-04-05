Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 12:27

INMO says additional capacity 'must be obtained' over Easter as high levels of overcrowding predicted 

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said members are “concerned” at the very high levels of overcrowding leading into the Easter period.
INMO says additional capacity 'must be obtained' over Easter as high levels of overcrowding predicted 

Nationally, there were 582 patients admitted to hospital without a bed on Wednesday.

Breda Graham

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the HSE to take specific steps ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to avoid overcrowding.

It comes as 98 patients were recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest INMO’s TrolleyWatch figures, Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded a total of 73 people on trolleys on Wednesday morning, with 60 patients on trolleys at the hospital’s ED and a further 13 patients on trolleys in wards elsewhere at the hospital.

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) recorded 17 patients on trolleys at its ED and in West Cork, there were eight patients on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

Nationally, there were 582 patients admitted to hospital without a bed on Wednesday.

In a meeting with senior HSE management late last week, the INMO set out a number of actions that can be taken this weekend to alleviate pressure next week, with a response from the HSE now awaited.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said members are “concerned” at the very high levels of overcrowding leading into the Easter period.

We have set out the necessary immediate steps that must be taken to alleviate pressure across hospital sites.

“We know that after every bank holiday, there is a predictable surge in the number of people on trolleys.

“Therefore, all efforts to increase discharges, including over the long weekend period must be undertaken.

“Where it is available additional capacity must be obtained from the private sector and alternative care pathways in the community must be utilised.”

Read More

Musgrave announces multi-million euro expansion of Daybreak group

More in this section

Water and traffic disruption on southside on Thursday Water and traffic disruption on southside on Thursday
Man who died in Douglas fire named as convicted killer Conor Downey Man who died in Douglas fire named as convicted killer Conor Downey
Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend
Cost of living crisis

Fr McVerry apologises to Taoiseach on Cork radio for eviction ban comments 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more