Water and traffic disruption on southside on Thursday

Works are likely to cause water supply disruptions and traffic issues on the southside of Cork city on Thursday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the latest disruptions will be part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The company said the work, which is scheduled to begin from 10am and run until 2pm on Thursday 6 April, may cause water supply and traffic disruptions to Evergreen Road and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00061202.