Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 11:09

Armed gardaí called to house, Cork court hears

“Armed Support Unit officers secured the scene and the man and then recovered two suspected firearms from within the house, which were handed to Sgt Gleeson." 
Armed gardaí called to house, Cork court hears

Gardaí were made aware of 'an incident where it was alleged that a man produced a firearm and threatened others' in Blackpool, the court was told. File image. 

Liam Heylin

MEMBERS of the Garda Armed Support Unit rushed to a residential area in Cork City following a report of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at others, a court has heard.

These were the allegations made in the case against 42-year-old Gediminias Stalionis of Orchard Court, Blackpool, at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the case until May 22 to allow time for prosecution statements to be sent to solicitor Eddie Burke.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On May 2, 2022, at 6.40pm, gardaí were made aware of an incident where it was alleged that a man produced a firearm and threatened others, which occurred within Orchard Court, Blackpool.

“Sergeant John Gleeson and Detective Garda Shane Walsh proceeded immediately to the scene with support from the Armed Support Unit.

“On arrival at the scene, a witness said that a Polish man at an address in Orchard Court had exited the house armed with a gun, and threatened him and others with the firearm.

“The witness then provided a recording from his phone to Sgt Gleeson. This recording verified the events as described. A man wearing a grey hoody and black tracksuit bottoms exited the house and pointed it at this witness before walking towards him.

“Armed Support Unit officers secured the scene and the man and then recovered two suspected firearms from within the house, which were handed to Sgt Gleeson. He then said the firearm was a toy gun, but accepted it looked real. He said he did not threaten anyone with the replica firearm and only intended to scare individuals.”

The charge against the 42-year-old states that he produced an imitation AK-74 at Orchard Court, Blackpool, on May 2, 2022.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until May 22 to allow time for a copy of the prosecution evidence to be supplied to the defence.

More in this section

Man who died in Douglas fire named as convicted killer Conor Downey Man who died in Douglas fire named as convicted killer Conor Downey
Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend
Man (50s) confirmed dead following house fire in Cork city Man (50s) confirmed dead following house fire in Cork city
cork courtcork crime
Water and traffic disruption on southside on Thursday

Water and traffic disruption on southside on Thursday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more