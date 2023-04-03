Man, 70, before court on sexual assault charge

A 70-year-old man was arrested and brought before Cork District Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her twenties in the back of a car over three years ago.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked for an order prohibiting identification of the parties. He said they were known to each other. Naming accused in coverage of the case could lead to identification of the complainant.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could be heard at district court level on a plea of guilty and that otherwise it could proceed by indictment at the circuit court. Judge Olann Kelleher required a brief outline of the allegations so that he could decide if he too would accept jurisdiction on a plea of guilty.

“It is alleged that on the night/early hours of January 13/14 2020 the complainant was a rear seat passenger in the car. It is alleged that the accused was sitting next to her in the car and grabbed her left breast outside her clothes and started squeezing.

“This was followed by him putting his left hand inside her pants and trying to reach her genital area before rubbing her back and neck,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction.

The prosecution must now supply statements to the defence so that the defendant can consider his position. Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until May 22 for that purpose.

There was no objection to bail but the accused man was required to have no contact with the complainant, directly or indirectly.