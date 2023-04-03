Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 18:52

'I just want him to stop and to leave me alone': Councillor slams alleged harassment

Sinn Féin councillor for East Cork Danielle Twomey said the person has posted lies about her on social media and emailed complaints about her to Cork County Council and the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO).
John Bohane

A Cork County Councillor has spoken out against alleged online harassment she has endured from an individual in recent weeks.

Sinn Féin councillor for East Cork Danielle Twomey said the person has posted lies about her on social media and emailed complaints about her to Cork County Council and the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO).

Ms Twomey said she has also received a private message and an email from the individual.

“It is horrendous. You need to be made of tough stuff in this job, but we are only human. It is important to highlight this because until we really strengthen our legislation around online harassment things like this are going to continue to happen.

“I have notified An Garda Síochána. I would prefer not to pursue it legally, but I believe I must. I just want him to stop and to leave me alone.” Ms Twomey, who has been a councillor since 2016, said the alleged harassment commenced in recent weeks.

She said she is now considering not running as a candidate in next year’s local elections.

“I love my job. It has made me consider not running again because of the stress this has caused. This feels like I have been pursued and targeted. I feel harassed. I don’t know if this would have happened if I was a male.

“I don’t think it is right that people think they can target people online. I am worried about it escalating.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed to The Echo that the alleged harassment against Ms Twomey has been brought to their attention.

cork politics
