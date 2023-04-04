Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

'It was my dream to represent Ireland': A second chance for Cork woman at life and in sport

Cork woman Mairead O’Mahony feared her sporting days were behind her after she was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 17. However, a bone marrow transplant from her older brother ensured her recovery and she will represent Ireland in the World Transplant Games later this month.
Mairead O'Mahony, Blarney/Inniscarra AC with her daughter Isabella. Mairead is competing for Ireland in the 5k roadrace; 1500 and 800m track, shot putt and javelin at the World transplant games in Perth later this month. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sarah Horgan

A CORK woman who believed her sporting hopes had been dashed by leukaemia is preparing to represent Ireland in the World Transplant Games.

Mother of one Mairead O’Mahony has reunited with her former coach, John Meagher. When she was 17, Mairead was a talented athlete, but an acute lymphoblastic leukaemia diagnosis scuppered her plans of international success. The disease is caused by a DNA mutation in the stem cells, resulting in excess white blood cells.

However, the Berrings woman has received her training kit ahead of travelling to Australia to compete in the World Transplant Games later this month.

Mairead said the day she received the kit was emotional. She called her older brother, Willie, to thank him for the bone marrow that saved her life after she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an illness caused by a DNA mutation in the stem cells resulting in excess white blood cells.

“This isn’t something we live and breathe, because I’m so healthy now I often forget what we went through all those years ago,” Mairead said of her brother’s donation. 

“However, there are times when I am stopped in my tracks and reminded of how lucky I am. We are all just getting on with life, but I had to ring my brother that day and say ‘thank you’.”

“I told him ‘I won’t be saying this all the time, but ‘thank you, because you gave me the gift of life’.”

Mairead will participate in the 24th World Transplant Games between April 15 and April 21. She will compete in five events, including road and track runs, and field events, such as shotput and javelin. 

Mother of one Mairead O’Mahony has reunited with her former coach, John Meagher. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
“I rang John Meagher, who was my coach 26 years ago, and asked if there was any chance he could show me how to pick up a shotput and javelin again,” Mairead laughed.

“He used to coach me a lot before my diagnosis and we always stayed in contact. To meet him and train with him was like a throwback to being 16.”

Mairead never believed her dream of representing her country would come true. “I have to pinch myself when I think about how I will be representing my country,” she said. “As a teenager, it was my dream to represent Ireland until my focus had to be on getting better.”

Mairead O'Mahony, Blarney/Inniscarra AC who is competing for Ireland at the World transplant games in Perth later this month. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Mairead praised her brother for the pain he endured to save her life in 1997, after she turned 18. ”For me, the tough part was the chemo and radiation before the transplant,” she said. “My own marrow was killed off by the treatment. For Willie, it was having surgery that involved drilling into the lower back. It’s unreal to think that my blood is made by his bone marrow.

“I feel really lucky that I had an immediate family member who was a match, because that’s not always the case for everyone,” she added. “It definitely brought us closer. I’m godmother to his oldest boy, Liam, who is now 19. It’s frightening to think about how many years have passed.”

Mairead O'Mahony, Blarney/Inniscarra AC. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Mairead never lost hope while fighting the disease. “I’m not sure if it was innocence. I was just 17 at the time,” she said. “If it happened with a mortgage and a child, I don’t know if I would have reacted in the same way. The first thing I said to my mum, when I got out of the GP’s, was ‘I’m going to fine’. Thank God I was so positive, but for the people looking on it was harder.”

“They were helpless and doing the best they could. I’m the youngest of six: four brothers and one sister. All of the lads were working or in college. It was a case of everyone pulling together and just getting on with life.”

Transplant Team Ireland member Mairead O'Mahony, from Berrings, Cork who underwent a bone marrow transplant, pictured with her daughter Isabella (11) and husband Tony. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Mairead expressed her gratitude to her family, including her 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, and husband, Tony. She also thanked John Meagher, and personal trainer, Megan Willis, from Athena, for getting her fit.

“I’m really grateful for the support,” she said. She hopes to be a role model. My story is a very positive one,” she added. “It would be great if it gave someone out there, going through the same thing, hope. The reason I’m telling my story is because I believe that awareness is so important.”

