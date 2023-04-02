Westlife star Shane Filan comes to Crosshaven

Music sensation Shane Filan was spotted at Crosshaven AFC today to cheer for his son Shane, in an exciting game.

Shane Junior started at striker for Sligo/Leitrim U-13 Inter League team in a 3-1 win against West Cork.

Shane is fresh off the plane after playing a whopping 14 concerts with Westlife this year including gigs in Thailand, The Philippines and Taiwan.

The group are on a three month break from tour. Their next gig will be at the Machaca Festival in Mexico this June.

U13 Interleague

West Cork 1 v Sligo Leitrim 3

Scorers for Sligo Leitrim:

Ryan Maloney, Ronan Byrne,, Shaun Maloney. pic.twitter.com/JiqvwxtG5T — sligo leitrim schoolboys & schoolgirls league (@SLigoLeit_SBSG) April 2, 2023

Crosshaven AFC first team manager, Seamus Murphy described the pop star as "talkative."

"He [Shane] was quite happy to chat and he hadn't been to Crosshaven before. He was saying his brother lives 20 minutes away, but he hadn't been Crosshaven before.

"He was very talkative actually. He said he was very impressed with the area and he was really impressed with the the grounds and didn't realize how beautiful it was."