Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 21:08

Westlife star Shane Filan comes to Crosshaven

Westlife star Shane Filan comes to Crosshaven

Westlife star Shane Filan at Crosshaven AFC today. Photo: Crosshaven AFC

Martin Mongan

Music sensation Shane Filan was spotted at Crosshaven AFC today to cheer for his son Shane, in an exciting game.

Shane Junior started at striker for Sligo/Leitrim U-13 Inter League team in a 3-1 win against West Cork.

Shane is fresh off the plane after playing a whopping 14 concerts with Westlife this year including gigs in Thailand, The Philippines and Taiwan.

The group are on a three month break from tour. Their next gig will be at the Machaca Festival in Mexico this June.

Crosshaven AFC first team manager, Seamus Murphy described the pop star as "talkative."

"He [Shane] was quite happy to chat and he hadn't been to Crosshaven before. He was saying his brother lives 20 minutes away, but he hadn't been Crosshaven before. 

"He was very talkative actually. He said he was very impressed with the area and he was really impressed with the the grounds and didn't realize how beautiful it was."

Read More

Lions win frenetic cup tie in Camden

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Planning permission sought for apartments on Cork's northside
Green Party lines up new candidate for local elections in Cork city's South East ward Green Party lines up new candidate for local elections in Cork city's South East ward
Firefighter wearing a rolled hose Cork city shop forced to closed until further notice due to blaze at premises
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher said, “Normally (in such a case), it would automatically result in custody. I am not going to do so."</p>

Man, 22, pointed imitation gun at gardaí in Cork city, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more