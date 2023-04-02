Cork dog behaviour expert set to feature on Channel 4 show

CORK dog behaviour expert Nanci Creedon will star in Channel 4’s The Dog Academy this Thursday.

Creedon, who runs the renowned Creedon’s College and Dog Care in Togher, has a wealth of experience in helping dog owners improve their relationship with their four-legged friends.

The Dog Academy offers a ‘couple counselling’ for dog owners and their pet.

“The initial concept was to rebuild the broken bond between dog and owner that can break down due to usually unwanted behaviour as a misunderstanding of the dog’s behaviour.

“It’s far more like couples counselling than it is like a parenting show.

“It’s about helping the owners understand the dog and helping the dog understand whatever their issues are so that they can kind of overcome them,” Nanci explained.

The idea of The Dog Academy spawned from a previous Channel 4 series called The Dog House, which ran for four seasons and received BAFTA nominations.

One of the standout cases involved a dog who was so aggressive in a car that the owners had to cancel visits and holidays for eight years, but one day at The Dog Academy changed everything forever.

“The family couldn’t leave the house if it was raining, they cancelled visits and never went on a holiday with her because she couldn’t travel in the car.

“Now, the family are now off to drive to France and everything so it’s crazy how much progress we did make with each case in just the one day that they came to visit us,” she added.

Nanci highlighted that one of the major misconceptions people make regarding their dog’s behaviour is not understanding that a human’s action plays a very large part in their furry friends’ mood.

“Dogs are the only non-primate species that will read facial expressions.

“So, if their owners are forever getting cross with them or disappointed in them or frustrated with them, the dog is picking up on that.

“The dog is going to feel anxious and won’t think logically and are going to be in a more heightened emotional state,” Nanci continued.

The Dog Academy hits your screen every Thursday on Channel 4 at 8pm.