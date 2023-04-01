'Small steps, a day at a time': Gareth O'Callaghan recovering after Cork collision

Broadcaster and author Gareth O’Callaghan has praised the staff of the South Infirmary in Cork, where he is continuing his recovery from serious injuries sustained in a collision in Cork city last month.

The popular broadcaster, his wife Paula and her daughter Emma were involved in a car crash on Horgan’s Quay. He was initially cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) but has now moved.

O'Callaghan suffered a broken back and a ruptured lung, among other injuries, in the collision.

"Thank you for all the many kind 'Get Well Soon' greetings and texts over the past three weeks," he said on social media on Saturday. "Just a short update to let you know that progress is being made! Here are a couple of photos taken during the week.

"I was transferred from CUH to South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital here in Cork last weekend for more scans and intensive physio in an effort to get back on the road again. It's a slow journey but it's all looking positive.

"Paula is on crutches because of her injuries but she still makes it in to visit every day. She is amazing. Here we are propping each other up!

"She is recovering well, thank God. Emma is also doing great.

"The other pic was taken during the week. My first time back on my feet in three weeks for a few seconds. It felt fantastic.

"Small steps, a day at a time, and we'll get there.

"A huge thank you to the staff here at South Infirmary who have all made me feel very much like one of the family. Each and every one of you is truly amazing. Thank you for your care and kindness."