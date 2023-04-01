Two arrested after large seizure of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Cork city 

Two men have been arrested and suspected drugs worth more than €70,000 have been seized in Cork city.
The arrests occurred after a Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a vehicle in the city shortly before 6.30pm on Friday.
"Gardaí in Cork have seized over €70,000 of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, and arrested two men, as part of Operation Tara Friday 31st March 2023," a spokesperson said.
"A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately €63,000 of suspected heroin and €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine was seized by Gardaí."
Two men (aged in their 20s and 30s) were arrested. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Cork.
Investigations are ongoing