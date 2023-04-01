Two arrested after large seizure of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Cork city 

Two men have been arrested and suspected drugs worth more than €70,000 have been seized in Cork city.

The arrests occurred after a Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a vehicle in the city shortly before 6.30pm on Friday.

"Gardaí in Cork have seized over €70,000 of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, and arrested two men, as part of Operation Tara Friday 31st March 2023," a spokesperson said.

"As part of an ongoing operation to disrupt and prevent the sale and supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Cork city, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street stopped a vehicle on Redemption Road in Cork city."

"A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately €63,000 of suspected heroin and €8,000 of suspected crack cocaine was seized by Gardaí."

Two men (aged in their 20s and 30s) were arrested. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Cork.

Investigations are ongoing