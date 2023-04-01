Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 08:00

Cork public invited to name new bridge 

Cork City Council is inviting nominations for the naming of the bridge, which is under construction over the N40 South Ring Road
Construction of the new pedestrian/cycle/scooter bridge giving access to Tramore Valley Park from Frankfield/Grange over the N40 South Ring Road Pic: Larry Cummins.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK'S citizens are being asked to find the best name for a new bridge being built on the southside of the city.

Cork City Council is inviting nominations for the naming of the bridge, which is under construction over the N40 South Ring Road connecting Grange, Frankfield, to Tramore Valley Park.

The Grange Road-to-Tramore Valley Park Pedestrian and Cycle Link consists of a pedestrian and cycle path from the Grange Road down the Valley and into the Tramore Valley Park, via a bridge over the N40, which is expected to be complete by September 2023.

The path will be 4m wide and 995m long and includes the bridge over the N40 South Ring Road.

The bridge consists of two sections. The smaller section, to the south of the N40, spans the harbour and city watermain and the main section spans the N40, which is about 46m in length, 4m in width, and is of ‘bow arch’ construction.

“It will form an iconic and highly visible element of the scheme and will become a landmark for future generations,” said a city council spokesperson. 

Elements of the bridge will be delivered to site over the coming weeks and its installation is planned for mid-April.

The name should honour a significant event, individual, or group, or reflect important local features or a geographical location. These should be positive for Cork City’s image.

Nominated individuals should have made an outstanding contribution to the life of Cork through significant achievement, and must have been born or lived in Cork or had strong connections to the city. Nominated events must have occurred in Cork at least 20 years previously.

Nominations can be made at consult.corkcity.ie, or to barbara_creed@corkcity.ie, or by post to Barbara Creed, administrative officer, infrastructure development, City Hall, Cork, T12 T997, before 4pm on Friday, April 28.

