Cobh teens bound for enterprise finals

CORK County Council’s Local Enterprise Office South Cork has announced that teenage entrepreneurs from Coláiste Muire, Cobh, will represent south Cork at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme national finals on Friday, May 5.

The finals return to Croke Park for the first time since 2019.

The students all took part in the final on March 14, at Cork County Hall.

150 students from 15 schools took part locally.

The programme supports students to create, design, and market their own business, all with the hope of reaching the national finals.

In the junior category, the students representing south Cork at the national finals are Helena Pietruczuk, from ‘The Yarn Yeti’ at Coláiste Muire — Realt na Mara.

In the intermediate category, Penny Keohane, Ellen McDonagh, and Liam Kelleher, from ‘Reduce Reuse Remember’ Coláiste Muire - Realt na Mara, will be representing the county at the finals.

In the senior category, south Cork will be represented by Ben Hamilton, Billy Murphy, Callum Gormley Barrett and Adam O’ Leary, of ‘Colaiste Muire Student IDs’ at Coláiste Muire, Cobh.

In the ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’ category, South Cork winners were in the junior category, ‘Oopsie Daisy’, by Emily O’Regan, and in the intermediate category, ‘Precious Pieces’, by Charlotte Fleming, both from Coláiste Muire - Realt na Mara.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said: “In what has been a particularly challenging couple of years for students, the programme has offered students an outlet outside of the usual school demands.

“The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and teamwork, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “Over 400 students from 15 local schools have taken part in the student enterprise programme in south Cork this year.”