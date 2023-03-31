Jail for shoplifter who dropped groceries but held onto €100 worth of alcohol from Cork supermarket

A five-month jail term was imposed on a shoplifter who dropped the food he had stolen but held on to €100 worth of alcohol and ran away with that.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked at Cork District Court, “He ran away with the alcohol. That will never be recovered.”

Aaron Babbington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, was then jailed for five months.

The crime was committed on October 13 2022 at Marks and Spencer, Douglas, Cork.

Garda Gearóid Whelton responded to a call to the area in relation to the theft of groceries and alcohol.

The accused was followed and dropped the groceries. They were recovered but he made off with the €100 worth of alcohol, Judge Kelleher was told in relation to the 29-year-old’s theft.

Babbington pleaded guilty to the offence.