Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 14:00

Jail for shoplifter who dropped groceries but held onto €100 worth of alcohol from Cork supermarket

The crime was committed at Marks and Spencer, Douglas
Jail for shoplifter who dropped groceries but held onto €100 worth of alcohol from Cork supermarket

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked at Cork District Court, “He ran away with the alcohol. That will never be recovered.” 

Liam Heylin

A five-month jail term was imposed on a shoplifter who dropped the food he had stolen but held on to €100 worth of alcohol and ran away with that.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked at Cork District Court, “He ran away with the alcohol. That will never be recovered.” 

Aaron Babbington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, was then jailed for five months.

The crime was committed on October 13 2022 at Marks and Spencer, Douglas, Cork.

Garda Gearóid Whelton responded to a call to the area in relation to the theft of groceries and alcohol.

The accused was followed and dropped the groceries. They were recovered but he made off with the €100 worth of alcohol, Judge Kelleher was told in relation to the 29-year-old’s theft.

Babbington pleaded guilty to the offence.

More in this section

Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial
Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival
Parts of Cork city to face water outages on Thursday Water and traffic disruption in Cork city next week
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Timmy Hourihane, a 53-year-old father-of-one, was fatally injured when he was attacked near his tent on Mardyke Walk in October 2019 and died a short time later in hospital. </p>

Life sentence imposed on man for manslaughter of Timmy Hourihane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more