Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial

The jury deliberating for a second day in the Boreenmanna Road murder trial returned to court today looking for the transcripts of the pathologist’s evidence and that of two other witnesses.

The transcript evidence sought by the eight women and four men of the jury is to be sent into the jury room.

It consists of the testimony and cross-examination of pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, and the evidence of Dr Nora Lee, forensic scientist who examined plastic bags at the scene.

The third testimony they sought was that of Tanja Bosnjak, a work colleague of the accused from The Silver Key.

The jury recommenced their deliberations at 10.30 a.m.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott presides over the trial of a Romanian national accused of murdering a 64-year-old Cork man whose dismembered body was found on the grounds of a derelict house at Boreenmanna Road in Cork during Christmas 2019.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, denies the single count of murder.

He was put on trial on March 13 charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne.

The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.