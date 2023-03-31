Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 11:30

Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial

The transcript evidence sought by the eight women and four men of the jury is to be sent into the jury room
Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial

The jury recommenced their deliberations at 10.30 a.m.

Liam Heylin

The jury deliberating for a second day in the Boreenmanna Road murder trial returned to court today looking for the transcripts of the pathologist’s evidence and that of two other witnesses.

The transcript evidence sought by the eight women and four men of the jury is to be sent into the jury room.

It consists of the testimony and cross-examination of pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, and the evidence of Dr Nora Lee, forensic scientist who examined plastic bags at the scene.

The third testimony they sought was that of Tanja Bosnjak, a work colleague of the accused from The Silver Key.

The jury recommenced their deliberations at 10.30 a.m.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott presides over the trial of a Romanian national accused of murdering a 64-year-old Cork man whose dismembered body was found on the grounds of a derelict house at Boreenmanna Road in Cork during Christmas 2019.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, denies the single count of murder. 

He was put on trial on March 13 charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne. 

The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

More in this section

Parts of Cork city to face water outages on Thursday Water and traffic disruption in Cork city next week
Man dies in Mallow incident Man dies in Mallow incident
Cork restaurants ranked high on top 100 list Cork restaurants ranked high on top 100 list
#courtscork courtcourts
Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival

Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more