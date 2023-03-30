Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 20:56

Man dies in Mallow incident

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were called and attended the scene
Man dies in Mallow incident

A man aged in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene, confirmed a Garda spokesperson.

Eoin Kelleher

A man has died following an incident at a commercial premises in Mallow, County Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal incident on Thursday afternoon.

A man aged in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene, confirmed a Garda spokesperson.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was called and attended the scene.

“The HSA are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation. There is no further information available at this time,” said a HSA spokesperson on Thursday night.

Read More

Company fined €90k for breach of health and safety regulations in case investigated following fatal incident at facility

More in this section

Cork Priest hospitalised after being robbed in Dublin church  Cork Priest hospitalised after being robbed in Dublin church 
Jury out on Frankie Dunne murder trial, no verdict yet reached Jury out on Frankie Dunne murder trial, no verdict yet reached
Timmy Hourihane killed in 'most brutal and savage way' says son in victim impact statement Timmy Hourihane killed in 'most brutal and savage way' says son in victim impact statement
cork garda
Cork restaurants ranked high on top 100 list

Cork restaurants ranked high on top 100 list

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more