Man dies in Mallow incident

A man has died following an incident at a commercial premises in Mallow, County Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal incident on Thursday afternoon.

A man aged in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene, confirmed a Garda spokesperson.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was called and attended the scene.

“The HSA are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation. There is no further information available at this time,” said a HSA spokesperson on Thursday night.