Cork student enjoys success in national speech writing competition

A CORK secondary school student was a highly commended runner-up in a recent national speech-writing competition.

Matilda O’Sullivan, a student at Coláiste an Chraoibhín, in Fermoy, was the runner-up in the ActionTalks speech-writing competition run by ActionAid.

ActionAid works with women and children to promote their human rights in a more just world.

Out of over 143 entrants from 40 schools in 16 counties, Matilda was one of seven chosen to deliver her speech in front of a panel of expert judges in Dublin’s Royal Irish Academy this week.

The chief executive of ActionAid Ireland, Karol Balfe, said: “The standard of the speeches submitted in this year’s competition was very high, and difficult to judge at every stage of the competition.

“It was heartening to see so many students across the country take part and share their views on global issues so articulately, and with such passion.

“Matilda narrowly missed out on the top spot, but should be so proud of her hard work and delivering such an excellent speech,” Ms Balfe said.

The Cork secondary school student was second only to Aimee Plunkett, a student at Coláiste Chíaráin, Athlone.

The competition, now in its ninth year, is an opportunity for young people to explore the root causes of local and global injustices and inequalities.

This year, students wrote speeches on climate justice, economic barriers to accessing education, and unpaid care work.

The competition is supported by Irish Aid, the Department of Foreign Affairs, as part of an ActionAid Ireland women’s rights programme in Kenya, Nepal, and Ethiopia.