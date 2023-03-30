Education is ‘key’ to ending bipolar stigma, says Cork advocate

A Cork native has spoken out about the importance of education surrounding mental health illness.

Marking World Bipolar Day, Holly Fehily said that education is key to ending the stigma still attached to Bipolar Disorder.

Before her diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder in 2019, Ms Fehily was initially put on anxiety medication as she thought she was living with general anxiety disorder which she said made school “really tough” and that by 5th year she was at her worst.

When she was diagnosed at the age of 26 she said she found it “very hard to accept” and had a “massive feeling of shame” as it was something she wasn’t expecting.

She said that while her GP and counsellor were fantastic, she wanted to educate herself about Bipolar Disorder.

See Change Ambassador for mental illness and Bipolar Disorder Holly Fehily.

Ms Fehily, who is now a See Change Ambassador, said after some research, reached out to Shine who she said massively helped her on her journey to understanding her diagnosis.

She said that See Change, which is a programme of Shine and is Ireland's national programme dedicated to ending mental health stigma and discrimination, allowed her to learn what her triggers were that were causing her to experience symptoms.

“From the first day I stepped foot in there I knew that my recovery was starting.” The coordinator of the Cork centre Tian Herbert offered one-to-one support sessions and courses which she said helped her grow as a person.

She has since completed a course in mental health in the community with first-class honours from UCC and said she looks at herself today and feels proud of how far she has come.

Sharing her thoughts on how people can actively help end the stigma still attached to mental illnesses, she highlighted the importance of language used when discussing mental illnesses and the importance of education from a young age.

“There definitely needs to be more information and education available throughout society at an easier access level, like more talks in schools and more public events.

And taking that step to educate yourself on mental illness and getting the facts and as a society, we all have a responsibility as well to respond to misperceptions or negative comments people may make when engaging in conversation.

Sharing her advice to those who might be facing a mental health difficulty, she said: “Taking that first step can be scary and daunting but it's worth it. You are not alone and you are not just a diagnosis.

“If there is someone you feel comfortable with like a friend or family member you could begin by talking to them about the way you are feeling.

“There is a world of support out there to help you on your journey. I can honestly say the worst days in recovery - we all have them - is still better than the best days in an illness.”

If you feel like you need to talk to someone, you can reach out to the following organisations: See Change on www.seechange.ie; Aware on www.aware.ie or freephone 1800 80 4848; Shine on www.shine.ie or email phil@shine.ie; Samaritans on 116 123; Pieta House on 1800 247 237; and Your Mental Health on www.yourmentalhealth.ie and 1800 742 444.