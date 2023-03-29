'Time is running out for this Government' says Holly Cairns as motion of no confidence is debated in Dáil

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has moved a motion reaffirming confidence in his Government.

Speaking in the Dáil ahead of the vote, Mr Varadkar said: “This is a good Government.”

The Labour Party had originally tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government over the ending of the eviction ban.

“I believe the housing crisis cuts so deep because it offends our sense of fairness, our fundamental belief in what Government is for and what the State should do,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Housing is a basic need and a human right.

“Family homelessness, in particular, shakes our faith in our Republic which is founded on the idea that all children should be cherished equally.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said if Government survives this motion of confidence, she expects there will be more votes of no confidence to follow.

“Time is running out for this Government,” she said.

“The people it has failed on housing have had enough.

“They lost confidence a long time ago and it isn’t coming back.

“They’ve no confidence in the Government’s ability to solve the housing disaster, they have no confidence in your plans, or confidence in your promises.

“They no longer even have confidence in your presentation of information.”