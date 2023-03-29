'A real vote of confidence in Cork City': 50 jobs created at new centre of excellence

Business process outsourcing company SupportNinja has announced the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence in Cork, an expansion which is expected to create 50 jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 2015, SupportNinja provides a range of services include customer support, technical support, content moderation, data processing and various professional services. With close to 200 clients worldwide, SupportNinja employs almost 3,000 people across its locations in the US, the Philippines, Romania, and now Ireland.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“I am really pleased to see that SupportNinja have announced plans to open their new CX Centre of Excellence in Cork City," Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney, said.

"The 50 new jobs are very welcome, and a real vote of confidence in Cork City and its talented workforce.”

Mr. Craig Crisler, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of SupportNinja, expressed confidence in the potential of the Irish workforce and prospects on the ground.

“This centre will enable us to provide even better support for our customers, and further our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," he said.

“Ireland was a natural choice for us, given the country's commitment to innovation and an exceptional workforce.

"We are excited for the opportunities this partnership with IDA will bring and look forward to continuing to invest in the Irish community"

The CX centre in Cork will manage functions across customer success, multilingual customer support, key account management, sales, marketing and engineering.

Interim CEO of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said SupportNinja’s decision to choose Cork for its new centre 'demonstrates IDA Ireland’s sustained commitment to winning jobs and investment for every region of the country'.