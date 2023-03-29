Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 06:55

'A real vote of confidence in Cork City': 50 jobs created at new centre of excellence

Interim CEO of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said SupportNinja’s decision to choose Cork for its new centre 'demonstrates IDA Ireland’s sustained commitment to winning jobs and investment for every region of the country'.
'A real vote of confidence in Cork City': 50 jobs created at new centre of excellence

Business process outsourcing company SupportNinja has announced the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence in Cork, an expansion which is expected to create 50 jobs over the next three years.

Martin Mongan

Business process outsourcing company SupportNinja has announced the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence in Cork, an expansion which is expected to create 50 jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 2015, SupportNinja provides a range of services include customer support, technical support, content moderation, data processing and various professional services. With close to 200 clients worldwide, SupportNinja employs almost 3,000 people across its locations in the US, the Philippines, Romania, and now Ireland.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“I am really pleased to see that SupportNinja have announced plans to open their new CX Centre of Excellence in Cork City," Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney, said. 

"The 50 new jobs are very welcome, and a real vote of confidence in Cork City and its talented workforce.” 

Mr. Craig Crisler, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of SupportNinja, expressed confidence in the potential of the Irish workforce and prospects on the ground.

“This centre will enable us to provide even better support for our customers, and further our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," he said.

 “Ireland was a natural choice for us, given the country's commitment to innovation and an exceptional workforce. 

"We are excited for the opportunities this partnership with IDA will bring and look forward to continuing to invest in the Irish community" 

The CX centre in Cork will manage functions across customer success, multilingual customer support, key account management, sales, marketing and engineering.

Interim CEO of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said SupportNinja’s decision to choose Cork for its new centre 'demonstrates IDA Ireland’s sustained commitment to winning jobs and investment for every region of the country'.

Read More

Cork Airport announces summer schedule with 44 routes

More in this section

Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle
Learner Drivers Fórsa instruct driver testers to only conduct driving tests in cars with valid NCT
State-owned land could yield 16k homes in Cork city; 'substantial work' needed to unlock potential State-owned land could yield 16k homes in Cork city; 'substantial work' needed to unlock potential
cork jobscork city centre
<p>From the left Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey, Orla Finn former Cork Ladies Football Player, Orlagh Farmer former Cork Ladies Football Player, and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins. Pic: Colm Lougheed</p>

Two former Cork senior footballers honoured by Cork County Council

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more