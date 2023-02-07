Mockie Ah drag some fun into Cork events

IRELAND’S leading Drag Haus is back with a glittering bang once again with upcoming shows across RAG week and Valentines weekend. Mockie Ah is back with something for everyone, with club nights and drag brunches coming to Cork city this week.

This tour is like no other as this time the eclectic drag group is joined by a very special guest Just May from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Mockie Ah’s Y2May tour is aptly named to take a spin on Y2K themed club nights and brunches.

Speaking to Candy Warhol, founder of the Haus of Mockie Ah, she tells us how far Mockie Ah has come.

“I wanted to turn Mockie Ah into a national brand and I think we’ve achieved that,” said Candy.

“I think pretty much my entire career, it’s been that if I see there is no queer event or queer space, I like to make it. I’m constantly creating and I think it’s better to create the space rather than wait for someone to give you the space,” they said.

Not only does The Haus of Mockie Ah host your typical drag shows, Candy is determined to give queens an all round experience when it comes to being a drag performer.

“We do skits and improv, everyone gets to host (a show) at different times. Before I started Mockie Ah, I had never danced, I never did the hyper femme look, it was not for me. So, (being a part of Mockie Ah) has actually pushed all of us. We all have something to bring to the table. But that’s what I think makes a good Drag Haus - its diversity.

Krystal Queer, Liam Bee, Candy Warhol, Letycha Le’Synn, Marian Mary The 6th, Mia Gold and Maud Gonne Wrong or The Haus Of Mockie Ah

“We want (our shows) to be accessible to everyone so we want to have a night in the Spalpín Fánach as well as a Drag Brunch in the Dean Hotel.”

Mockie Ah has come a long way since it began five years ago.

“Originally, Mockie Ah was supposed to be for one night. I hosted a vogue ball. It was just me and Mia Gold, that was the whole haus. There was such a huge reaction, we knew we needed to do it again,” said Candy.

Now, Candy is reuniting with an old friend who recently appeared on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Season 4.

“It feels full circle to have a friend who performed in Cork once or twice in smaller shows and now (Just May) has been on Drag Race and we get to celebrate her, I’m really proud of her,” said Candy.

This isn’t the first queen from Ru Paul’s Drag Race that Mockie Ah has had on board. With recent events over Christmas involving Le Fil from the show also proving to be a huge success.

Excitement builds as the Y2May Drag Brunch approaches. Candy describes it as “more of a luxury experience inundated with treats”.

The ticket price of €40 includes three cocktails, spot prizes and after party and of course a sickening drag show.

Candy Warhol is joined by Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s Just May as well as Cork Legend Mia Gold. As well as this, the queens will be joined by DJ Maggi Mai bringing pop and dance classics to the dance floor. This is the biggest drag brunch that Mockie Ah has done so far, we look forward to where they’ll go from here.

Candy Warhol

If this isn’t for you and you’re looking for perhaps a wilder night, the queens will also be taking the stage in The Spailpín Fánach during RAG week. This night is for anyone who wants to go and dance and take part in an alternative queer night. This event is perfect for a student friendly budget with tickets costing no more than €15 with student discounts available. There’s also the option for a meet and greet with Just May. Alongside Just May will be Candy Warhol, Mia Gold, Dakota Mode, Jeanie Mac and Eire Sure with special guest DJ Maggi Mai.

“I created Mockie Ah because I wanted more queer alternative spaces. We’re not anyone’s novelty, we need safe spaces. This is our space, this is a special space. It might be hosted in places like the Spailpín Fanách or Cyprus Avenue but for that night it is a special space, it is our home,” Candy said.

Just May from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

“I always talk to the queens and say this is the audience’s space too. It’s important to know you’re coming into a space to celebrate you. Maybe you’re not out and you feel safe coming to us,” she said.

Drag Brunch takes place on February 11 in Sophie’s Rooftop Bar in The Dean Hotel.

Tickets are now sold out but tickets remain available for the Mockie Ah Disco club night with tickets available through mockieah.com. www.mockieah.com.