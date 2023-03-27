Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 15:34

Water and traffic disruption for second day in city

Uisce Éireann said the disruptions in parts of Cork city, which began on Monday, would continue on Tuesday.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the work.

Donal O’Keeffe

Mains repair works are likely to cause water supply disruptions and traffic issues in parts of Cork city for a second day this week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said the disruptions, which began on Monday, would continue on Tuesday.

The company said the works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, and they are scheduled to continue from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday 28 March.

The repair works may cause supply disruptions to Dean Street, Marguerta Villas, Fort Street, Vicar Street, St. Finbarr's Street and surrounding areas in Cork city, Uisce Éireann said.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the work.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number CCI00060695.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

