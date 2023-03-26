Call to protect historic Clonakilty Hotel

A 250-year-old hotel in Clonakilty where General Michael Collins once rallied, is under pressure from a financial fund despite having met all its loan repayments.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan, outlined the experience of O’Donovan’s Hotel during a Dáil debate on the 2023 Finance Bill, chaired by Finance Minister Michael McGrath on March 21.

Mr O’Sullivan spoke in the Dáil of the treatment of the seventh-generation family-run business by AIB, and what he called an “unscrupulous vulture fund”, Everyday Finance.

O’Donovan’s Hotel took out a 30-year loan in 2007, he said. “They never once defaulted on their repayments. Everything was going perfectly to plan.” Then the financial crisis hit, and this loan was later quickly reduced to a 12-year term and restructured to have a new repayment plan with “absolutely no negotiation or no communication.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the family business, “being honest and well run, always doing everything by the book,” did what they could to meet the repayments for this restructured loan. They sold up assets in order to meet the repayments and went along with the restructuring of the loan. During this entire process, there was “no consultation, no communication, no engagement from the pillar bank, AIB.”

“They restructured the loan.”

Later, the hotel found out with no consultation or communication that the loan had been sold to a “vulture fund”.

After that, came a list of demands for repayments, but the fund would never explicitly outline how much they needed to repay or what level of finance was required to settle or restructure the loan, said Mr O’Sullivan.

This was despite several efforts from the family behind this business to contact Everyday Finance to find out exactly how much was needed in order to settle the loan. “No figure was given.”

The O’Donovans were “trying to do the right thing, trying to settle, trying to get on with running their well-run business,” but “were left completely in the dark with regards to what they owed. It has got to the point where Receivers have been sent into the business. They are marching into the premises with lists of demands, into this seventh-generation family-run hotel, with no communication and with no permission asked. It’s absolutely disgraceful the way this family has been treated.”

Employing 70 people, O'Donovan's Hotel in Clonakilty, is run “like clockwork”, and they are trying to do their best to settle a loan that was restructured without their permission, had its term shortened without their permission, and “was sold to a vulture fund without any communication,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“They are trying to do their best to settle but they are getting no answers. It’s an absolute disgrace, the way these banks and these vulture funds treat hard-working, honest people.” “This is not the way to do business.”

Businesses, individuals, and farmers, have been through enough and have done everything they can to keep things ticking over, to make an honest living, and to make repayments, he said.

“They get absolutely no respect in terms of their treatment that they get from these pillar banks and from vulture funds. I would ask, that we put in place a series of measures to protect hard working businesses like O'Donovan's Hotel in Clonakilty, like all the other businesses that are out there, that we do everything we can to protect them from these unscrupulous vulture funds who are only interested in one thing, and that is money and profits.”

There is “absolutely no sympathy and no consideration given for the stress that these families are going through, the mental impact that experiences like this are having on these individuals.” Mr O’Sullivan demanded that what the O’Donovans experienced, not be allowed to happen again in the future.

“That we keep these incredible businesses that are the lifeblood of town centres right across Ireland, and that we do everything we can to support them, and keep them in business,” he said.