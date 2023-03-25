‘Hello. How are you?’ is the question to ask friend in need

MENTAL Health Ireland is inviting communities in Cork to say ‘Hello’ and ask the question ‘How are you?’

‘Hello, How Are You?’ is a national campaign about connection and open conversations about mental health.

Now in its second year, the campaign highlights the importance of staying connected, helps tackle loneliness, creates a sense of belonging, and builds relationships.

This year, Iarnród Éireann is supporting the mental-health campaign, with volunteers, called Hello Champions, running events in Kent Station on March 30.

Findings from a survey in December 2022, conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes On behalf of Mental Health Ireland, showed that 92% of people are comfortable having conversations with friends about worries. However, 21% of people are not confident in knowing how to support those friends.

The ‘Hello, How Are You?’ campaign speaks to this by offering support, steps, and resources that help with starting more difficult conversations.

By using the HELLO (H - Hello; E - Engage; L - Listen; L - Learn; O - Options) steps, you can feel supported in asking the question.

On Thursday, March 30, there will be ‘Hello, How Are You?’ events all over the country. From coffee mornings to fundraising challenges, there are lots of ways for communities to get involved with the campaign.

Jo Donohoe, mental-health promotion manager, Mental Health Ireland, said:

“Last year, the first year of the ‘Hello’ campaign, we were blown away by the level of engagement across the country. This year, partnering with Iarnród Éireann will help us elevate the campaign to bring it to every community in Ireland. ‘Hello, How Are You?’ is all about connecting, as is Iarnród Éireann, which is why this partnership is a great fit.

Sharon Daly, programme manager, health and wellbeing, with Iarnród Éireann, said : “We, at Iarnród Éireann, are delighted to be involved with Mental Health Ireland on this great campaign. Sometimes, the smallest gestures can have the biggest results, so by simply asking someone how they are, you may start a conversation that will lead to positive outcomes for those that may be struggling. Myself and the company’s Wellbeing Champions, and the organisation as a whole, wants to promote positive conversations on mental health.”

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, TD, said: “We know there are many mental-health benefits to making social connections and having a good support system around us. However, taking that first step in starting a simple conversation can be daunting at times. It can also be difficult to find the right words to support a friend, loved one, or colleague going through a tough time.

"The ‘Hello, How Are You?’ campaign encourages open conversations about our mental health, and gives the tools we need to do so. It’s about taking the time to mend the social connections lost in recent years and to learn how to support each other. If we really ask and we really listen, this could have a massive impact on someone.”