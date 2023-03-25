Two-thirds have never claimed for medical expenses

Irish taxpayers are losing out on millions by failing to claim tax reliefs.

According to the results of a new survey, Taxback.com finds that two thirds of people have never claimed for medical expenses.

In a survey of 1,200 people across the State, 63% said they had never claimed relief for medical expenses, as the Revenue reveal that this is the most ignored relief by taxpayers.

Tax associate in the PWC Cork branch, Isobel Troy has said that the many people are too intimidated by the process.

“Lots of people hear the word tax and are immediately daunted by the thought of it. Unfortunately, not enough people are educated on things like how to split their taxes or how to claim back what they have overpaid.

The survey of over 1,200 people also found that 12% felt the tax refund process is too lengthy and complex.

One in ten also admitted they are too lazy to file a return.

“In many cases, people are often owed a few hundred in their tax return. You wouldn’t overpay hundreds at a restaurant or a shop and then just leave it. You would ask for the money back, as you also should when you overpay to the Revenue,” Ms Troy said.

Figures disclosed by former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe in 2022, showed in that Revenue estimated an overpayment of €300 million by up to 450,000 taxpayers in the previous year.

This is an average of €667 each left unclaimed by taxpayers.

That figure is up on €150 million from 2020 where 270,000 people overpaid to the revenue and a €170 million overpayment by 300,000 people in 2019.

Relief on medical expenses paid, and not covered by other private health insurance policies, can be claimed back at 20%.

Nursing home expenses are claimable at a person’s higher income tax rate of up to 40%.

“January is undoubtedly the busiest month of the year for doctors with flus, respiratory viruses, not to mention Covid-related illnesses being at their peak,” said Taxback.com director of business development Marian Ryan.

“Our survey and indeed Revenue statistics show that most of these people will not request the refund they are entitled to on these medical expenses.”

The study did find that the level of claims made by taxpayers for medical bills has increased over the past couple of years, increasing by 13% since 2020.

"The increase in the number of people claiming, compared to when we asked the same question two years ago is encouraging," said Marian Ryan, Director of Business Development at Taxback.com.

"But it’s still not enough. Why leave money behind? If you pay your taxes, then you should reap whatever rewards are available – and this is a big one."