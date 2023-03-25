Nine County Cork homeless families and two individuals allocated housing from homeless accommodation this year

NINE families and two single people have been allocated local authority or Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) tenancies from homeless accommodation in Cork County so far this year.

In South Cork, a total of six families and two single people have been allocated local authority or Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) tenancies from homeless accommodation this year, in figures revealed at last Monday’s Southern Committee meeting by Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning.

“In 2022 in South Cork, eight families and four single people were allocated either local authority or [AHB] tenancies from homeless accommodation. To date in 2023, six families and two singles have made exits from homelessness to Housing Assistance Payment [HAP] and direct provision to HAP.

"There have also been homeless preventions to HAP in South Cork for nine families and four singles in 2022 and to date in 2023 three families in total,” he said.

The number of families and single people in emergency accommodation in Co Cork on February 28 comprised 36 families and 108 single people.

Mr Manning said in South Cork this figure represented 27 families and 62 single people.

“The numbers in emergency accommodation in South Cork are currently 27 families and 62 single people. 588 HAP tenancies were set up in 2022 and 83 so far in 2023. There are currently 3550 HAP tenancies.”

Mr Manning said a total of 1585 housing units were “delivered” from 2018 to 2021.

“We have been given a target of 3198 houses in the Housing for All from 2022 to 2026. The target last year was 560 and we completed a total of 551 dwellings. The projected delivery for 2023 is 457.”

In relation to vacant properties Mr Manning said over the last two years 900 people are no longer on the list.

“So far this year there have been 214 allocations or offers of accommodation and there were 659 in 2022. This means that 900 people are no longer on the housing list because of the allocations. There are always vacant houses, but every day there are always houses being allocated. The figures speak for themselves. 214 allocations to date this year.”

Mr Manning said the local authority is engaging with providers to ensure emergency accommodation remains available to them.

“The reality is the majority of emergency accommodation available to Cork County Council is hotels, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses. We are dependent on a number of providers around the county and South Cork. We are engaging with them to make sure that what is available continues to be available to us. There is no dedicated emergency accommodation in the Southern Division.

“It isn’t a simple equation where we have x number of people in emergency accommodation and we have x number of houses available and they fit,” said Mr Manning.

“Not everybody who is in emergency accommodation is in a position to be offered a permanent social housing allocation or in some cases suitable for social housing. The figures show there is movement from emergency accommodation into permanent social housing or into HAP. HAP tenancy is the recommended solution for people who are short-term on the housing list and present as homeless.

“That is becoming more difficult with the absence of sufficient numbers of HAP properties. Each of those people are getting assessed and engaging with us on an ongoing basis. You will continue to see movement between emergency accommodation, social housing, and HAP,” he added.