Cork set to host major Scrabble tournament

Participants will play 14 games over two days, with cash prizes for winners in both divisions.
Gary and Chris enjoying a game of Scrabble. Photo: Ger Hore

Martin Mongan

Dozens of players are set to take part in a major Scrabble tournament in Cork this weekend.

Players can gain much-needed points to book their place in the World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association Tournament in Las Vegas this summer.

Advanced players are being placed in the A group, while less-experienced and novice players are in the B division.

This also gives newcomers an opportunity to try tournament-level scrabble. Participants will play 14 games over two days, with cash prizes for winners in both divisions.

Chris Broderick, chairman of the All-Ireland Scrabble Association and member of the Cork Scrabble Club, said: “The three highest-rated players in the Republic [of Ireland] and the three highest-rated players in Northern Ireland will qualify.

“It is a qualifying event to be the Irish entrant for the World Championships that are being held in Las Vegas in July.”

The event will be held at the Address Hotel from March 25-26.

