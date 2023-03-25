UCC subjects ranked in world top 100

UCC has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of 25 subjects according to the latest ranking.

A number of courses provided by the Cork university have earned top spots in the QS World University Subject rankings that were published this week.

Nursing at UCC earned the highest ranking for the college, coming in number 33 on the world list.

Law at UCC earned its place as 59th in the world.

This course has risen from 75th in the world to 59th and is again Ireland’s leading Law School for the second year in a row.

Agriculture and Forestry ranked in at 61, followed by Pharmacy and Pharmacology which just made the list at number 99.

The subjects of Anatomy and Physiology were also mentioned in the world’s top 100 list, coming in at between the top 51 and 100 respectively.

Several subjects also placed in the top 200 in the QS World University Subject rankings.

Performing Arts and Modern Languages scored their respective spots in the leading 120 subjects.

This was followed by English Language and Literature earning a place in the top 150 and UCC Medicine ranking in the top 200.

In addition to Law topping the Irish charts two years running, Nursing, Agriculture and Forestry, and Anatomy and Physiology at UCC also remain first in Ireland. This year’s rankings included 1,597 institutions from across 161 countries.

The rankings are based on several different indicators.

These factors are including the breakdown of more than 16 million research publications and over 130,000 opinions from higher education experts across the world.

The subject with the highest score for ‘academic reputation’ indicator relative to its peers was Nursing. Archaeology earned the highest score for ‘employer reputation’ indicator relative to peers.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran welcomed the results of the QS World University Subject rankings, saying:

“We are delighted that the work of our academic, research and academic staff has been recognised by QS World University Subject Rankings. Our rankings are reflective of our strategic ambition to maintain and improve UCC’s position as one of the world’s best universities.”

“We are proud to be a part of global network of higher education institutions working to solve local and global challenges, in securing a better and more sustainable future for all,” Professor continued.