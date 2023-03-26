Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 09:00

Two Leeside hotels seeking to recruit staff

A recruitment fair will be held in the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.
Group Executive Chef of Trigon Hotels Alex Petit and his team

Echo reporter

TRIGON Hotels are seeking to recruit up to 20 team members at every level across its two hotels in Cork, The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel.

A recruitment fair will be held in the Metropole Hotel next Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said; “At Trigon Hotels we ensure that team members are listened to and we have introduced policies in response to their needs.

“We are constantly striving to create a positive working environment for team members, regardless of what level they are working at. We are looking forward to growing our team and welcoming new members on board.”

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon said; “We are delighted to be in a position where we can grow our team and welcome new members, especially after such a turbulent time for the sector. All our members play a vital role in the success of our two hotels and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

Dunmanway family's insight to rare condition during Lymphoedema Awareness Month

