Cork teachers take to the catwalk to raise funds for secondary school

TEACHERS from a Cork secondary school modeled clothes from local boutiques during a recent fashion event held in a PE Hall in Midleton.

The fashion show which was held to raise funds for the ASD classes and the pastoral care needs of Midleton CBS Secondary School proved a huge success with a huge crowd in attendance.

A member of the fashion show committee told The Echo the fundraising event was fantastic. “It was absolutely fantastic. There was a crowd of around 300 people in the PE Hall. The PE Hall was all done up by Joan from Enchanting Event Specialist who decorated the hall.

"It looked great on the night. The brilliant Brendan Courtney acted as the MC for the night. He was hilarious and on fire. He was witty and very charming,” she said.

The committee member said the teachers were ‘reluctant’ initially to take to the catwalk as models, but said they were naturals.

“The teachers were doing the modeling on the night. They were the willing victims or volunteers whatever way you wanted to look at it on the night.

"They left their teaching clothes behind them for one night and they took to the catwalk. They were reluctant initially but I think their inner diva came out on the night. They were naturals.”

“The clothes they modeled were all from local shops in Midleton,” said the committee member. “It really showcased the best of what Midleton had to offer. We have some beautiful local businesses in the town and locality. We received so much great support from all the local businesses who all gave us a hand or a spot prize. They were great to work with. They really got behind the town and the school. The parents also got behind it in their droves.

“The members of the Parents’ Committee came in and helped. Everyone from the school got involved from the SNAs to the secretaries, to the teachers and the caretaker. There was a lot of work done behind the scenes.

"There was a committee of people working on the project over the last few weeks. Every area of the school got involved,” she added.

The successful fashion show ensured that they raised more than what they had expected said the committee member. “The funds raised will go towards the ASD classes and the pastoral care needs of the school. We all need to have that kitty or budget there to dip into when it is needed. We raised more money than we expected. We received donations from people who had no connection with the school and from people who didn’t even come to the show. The generosity of the Midleton people blew us away.”