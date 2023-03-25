Smell of cannabis alerted gardaí to drug in car

The smell of cannabis alerted gardaí to the presence of the drug in a car in Carrigaline.

That was back in June last year.

Now at Cork District Court the young man caught with €100 worth of the drug has been fined €500.

Josh Barry of Bannog, Dwyer’s Road, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own use.

The offence by the 22-year-old was detected on June 18 2022 at Kilnagleary Carrigaline, when a member of An Garda Síochána got a strong smell of cannabis from the car the young man was driving.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the €500 fine on him.