Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 12:00

Smell of cannabis alerted gardaí to drug in car

The young man caught with €100 worth of the drug has been fined €500.
Smell of cannabis alerted gardaí to drug in car

The smell of cannabis alerted gardaí to the presence of the drug in a car in Carrigaline. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

The smell of cannabis alerted gardaí to the presence of the drug in a car in Carrigaline.

That was back in June last year. 

Now at Cork District Court the young man caught with €100 worth of the drug has been fined €500.

Josh Barry of Bannog, Dwyer’s Road, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own use.

The offence by the 22-year-old was detected on June 18 2022 at Kilnagleary Carrigaline, when a member of An Garda Síochána got a strong smell of cannabis from the car the young man was driving.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the €500 fine on him.

More in this section

Woman released without charge in Kerry Babies investigation Woman released without charge in Kerry Babies investigation
Passage West gets fit with new outdoor gym Passage West gets fit with new outdoor gym
Prescription charges Ireland Epilepsy drug shortage causing 'distress and worry'
cork court
Second person arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death released without charge

Second person arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death released without charge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more