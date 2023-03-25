Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 09:11

Second person arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death released without charge

The body of the five-day-old infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach at White Strand, Caherciveen in April 1984.
Second person arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death released without charge

The man in his 60s had been arrested on Thursday with a woman. He was released in the early hours of Saturday. The woman was released on Friday. Picture Denis Minihane.

PA Reoprters

A second person arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby boy in Co Kerry almost 40 years ago has been released without charge.

The man in his 60s had been arrested on Thursday with a woman. He was released in the early hours of Saturday. The woman was released on Friday.

Gardaí added that the investigation into the death of “Baby John” is continuing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of the five-day-old infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach at White Strand, Caherciveen in April 1984.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Passage West gets fit with new outdoor gym Passage West gets fit with new outdoor gym
Prescription charges Ireland Epilepsy drug shortage causing 'distress and worry'
MTU student wins Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition MTU student wins Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition
cork garda
Woman released without charge in Kerry Babies investigation

Woman released without charge in Kerry Babies investigation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more