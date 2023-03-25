Ikea will give Douglas retail offering an 'injection of new blood', says Lord Mayor

CORK politicians have welcomed reports that Swedish furnishing and homeware giant Ikea is set to open a plan-and-order outlet in Cork city.

It is understood Ikea's proposed new outlet will be located in the Douglas Village Shopping Centre, with work already underway to fit out the premises.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde said Douglas needs more variety in its retail offering.

“We are waiting to see what the new owners of Douglas Shopping Centre have in mind for it, but Douglas needs an injection of new blood in terms of a commercial offering for the people. This is very novel,” she said.

Ms Forde added that the presence of Ikea will increase footfall in Douglas and ensure other retail outlets also benefit. “Ikea have a very, very good name. The more variety we have in Douglas and the more we can expand the economic or the shop offering the better for all as it will bring more people into Douglas. That can only be a good thing. Other shops will also benefit from this economic spin off.”

Fianna Fáil councillor for Cork City South East Terry Shannon said the presence of Ikea in Douglas will help to create jobs.

“Ikea are a well-known and popular brand. First of all, it will help to create jobs which is important. It will also help to rejuvenate activity in the village which is another good thing. People will welcome the fact that they necessarily won’t have to drive to Dublin for certain items.

“It is very welcome and a good news story. As a councillor for the local area, I welcome this news very much,” he added.

The proposed plan and order outlet will allow customers to order bespoke kitchens, wardrobe designs, and get assistance in the planning of any room in their home.

Customers will be able to book an appointment to design their kitchen or bedroom with a planning specialist or use self-service tools to do it themselves.

The products can then be ordered in store for delivery to their home.

Work on the layout of the unit next to Bresnan’s Family Butchers in the Douglas Village Shopping Centre is already underway, according to the Irish Examiner.

It is anticipated the shop will be open within two months.

Ikea already has plan and order points in Naas, St Stephen's Green and Drogheda.