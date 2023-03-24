Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 14:48

Suspended sentence for man who had Diazepam tablets without prescription

The evidence was that he had eight diazepam tablets in his pocket and no prescription for them.
Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Anthony Buckley of 27 Townsend Place, Greenmount. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A four-month suspended jail sentence was imposed on a 29-year-old man at Cork District Court for having Diazepam tablets in his pocket which were not prescribed for him.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Anthony Buckley of 27 Townsend Place, Greenmount.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Garda Eoin Harrington met the defendant walking at speed and in erratic fashion on South Mall, Cork, on September 24 2021.

The evidence was that he had eight Diazepam tablets in his pocket and no prescription for them.

