Broadcaster Gareth O'Callaghan gives health update following serious car crash

Broadcaster and author Gareth O’Callaghan has given an update on his health for the first time since he was involved in a serious car crash almost two weeks ago.

The popular Classic HitsFM broadcaster, his wife Paula and her daughter Emma were involved in a car crash on Horgan’s Quay in Cork 12 days ago. The father of three has been recovering at Cork University Hospital (CUH) since the collision.

O'Callaghan suffered a broken back and a ruptured lung, among other injuries in the collision.

On Friday morning, he posted a photo of himself in hospital and of the destruction caused to their SUV, sharing that he has been allowed to get out of his hospital bed for the first time.

He said: “Paula sent me these pictures this evening. She was allowed access to our car this afternoon to collect any private belongings she could find in the wreckage.

“When I look at these photos, I am reminded that we were truly blessed to survive this awful crash. I will be forever grateful to all those first responders who helped us last Sunday week.

“Day 12, and I managed to sit out on a chair beside the bed for a few minutes today, thanks to the steel brace the physiotherapy team fitted me with.

“For the first 10 days, I had to lie perfectly still, flat on my back. It feels like I'm at the start of a long journey.”

Mrs O’Callaghan also thanked the public for their outpouring of support.

“Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and support for Gareth, my daughter and I. The crash was horrific, but we’re getting there. Gareth has a long road ahead, but we’re in it together,” she said.

In 2018, the broadcaster had announced his retirement following his diagnosis with the neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), which has no cure.

His return to radio came after a five-year gap and he now presents a show every weekend.

He took to social media on March 17th, five days after the incident, to let the public know what had happened.

“Thankfully Paula and Emma, who managed to get free from the wreckage, are recovering at home from bad bruising and shock. We were in heavy, slow-moving traffic on Horgan's Quay at 2.45pm when a car smashed directly into the back of ours, destroying it in seconds.”

He continued: “Following scans and further tests in CUH on Sunday night, I was told by the surgeons that I have a broken back, a ruptured lung, and some other injuries.

The wreck of DJ Gareth O'Callaghan's car on Horgan's Quay in Cork city last Sunday, after emergency services had to cut him from the car.

“We are deeply grateful to teams from Cork City Fire Brigade, the National Ambulance Service and the Gardaí for taking great care of us. Also, our thanks to those who left their own cars in order to help us ahead of the arrival of the emergency services.” O'Callaghan said his injuries have been described as “very serious”, and as a result he said he will have to take a break from his radio show “until I know what comes next”.

He thanked his medical team at CUH “who have been amazing as we try to start to find a way through this awful experience”, adding he will keep his followers updated over the coming days.