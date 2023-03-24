Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 07:15

Judgement due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal

Last April, Dwyer won a case in Europe about the mobile data retention practices used in the case against him.
Judgement due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal

A court is due to decide on an appeal by architect Graham Dwyer against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara. File Pic: Collins Courts.

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A court is due to decide on an appeal by architect Graham Dwyer against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

Dwyer pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in the 2015 trial, but was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

He launched an appeal on numerous grounds, including the admissibility of mobile phone data evidence.

Last April, Dwyer won a case in Europe about the mobile data retention practices used in the case against him.

Data held in the Cork-born architect’s work phone was used prominently in the trial to demonstrate how it placed the device at specific places at particular times and dates.

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled that EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communication for the purpose of combating serious crime.

The court rejected the Irish state’s arguments that particular serious crimes could be treated the same way as a threat to national security.

The Irish Supreme Court is now considering the ruling and its effect.

More in this section

Man signs guilty plea on Washington Street assault Man signs guilty plea on Washington Street assault
'500 people' facing eviction in Cork: Councillor demands emergency meeting at City Hall '500 people' facing eviction in Cork: Councillor demands emergency meeting at City Hall
gavel Ryanair passenger fined and convicted for vaping on flight into Cork
cork courtcork crime
<p>An extensive investigation has been ongoing since 2018 into this incident by Gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team. Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated.</p>

Two arrested on suspicion of murder of baby boy in Kerry in 1984

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more