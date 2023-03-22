Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 19:40

Remand extended for man over Bruna Fonseca murder charge

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “We have no directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions yet.”
Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca, pictured, at Liberty St, Cork on January 1 contrary to common law.

Liam Heylin

THE 29-year-old man accused of murdering young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day has been remanded in custody for another three weeks as an active investigation continues.

The accused appeared by video link from Cork prison at Cork District Court and a Portuguese interpreter was present.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had been refused bail in the High Court.

Sgt Kelleher said if there was no consent to a longer adjournment the prosecution would apply for a two-week adjournment, which would not required defence consent.

Mr Buttimer said: “He is prepared to consent to three weeks. I have told him there is an active investigation going on and this will take time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until April 12 and again the accused will appear by video link and a Portuguese interpreter was requested.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca, 28, at Liberty St, Cork on January 1 contrary to common law.

The late Ms Fonseca, a native of Formiga, north-west of Rio de Janiero, was a qualified librarian who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

