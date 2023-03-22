Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 16:16

Flood warning for this evening and tomorrow

High astronomical Spring tides may cause localised flooding along low-lying quays in the city centre on Wednesday evening and on Thursday morning and evening, Cork City Council has warned.
This evening’s high tide is expected to occur at 6.13pm. Picture: Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

Residents and business owners have been warned to expect some localised flooding in parts of Cork city this evening and tomorrow.

Cork City Council issued a flood warning on Wednesday afternoon, saying its flood assessment team had met this afternoon to assess the potential impact of a forecasted period of high astronomical Spring tides, predicted for this evening, Wednesday 22 March, and for tomorrow morning and evening, Thursday 23 March.

The council said that, where necessary, road restrictions would be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in areas impacted by flooding.

Parking will also be restricted again later tonight on Morrisons Island, due to the risk of flooding in the morning.

The council warned that it is “likely” that some roads & parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides, among them Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street, and the South Mall.

The council said that commuters were advised to drive with care when travelling into the city centre this evening and early tomorrow morning, and crews would be deployed across the city.

This evening’s high tide is expected to occur at 6.13pm.

Tomorrow, Thursday’s morning high tide is expected for 6.35am, with the evening high tide due at 6.52pm.

“As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely; please stay alert for further updates, should forecast conditions change,” a council spokesperson said.

