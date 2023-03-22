Bib Gourmand award for Kinsale restaurant

From San Francisco to St Francis Provisions, the diminutive eatery has knitted itself into the heart of Kinsale’s gourmet food scene since opening in 2019.

Today, the team that includes owner Barbara Nealon and a tiny team of dedicated chefs, sommeliers and servers, have another reason to celebrate with news of a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide for Britain and Ireland.

Bib Gourmand award highlights restaurants within the Michelin Guide that stand out for their good quality, good value cooking. Nothing could describe the food vibe at St Francis Provisions better. Small plates of fresh local ingredients, a fervent curiosity for flavours from around the world all served up with a carefully curated wine list are what the restaurant is known and loved for.

Their award today is one of only 20 Bib Gourmands handed out for 2023 in the whole of Britain and Ireland. Three have been bestowed on Ireland, two in Belfast, meaning St Francis Provisions is the only new award in the Irish Republic, and have been recognised for their “Freewheeling… punchy Mediterranean-inspired small plates.”

They join a growing number of Cork-based restaurants brimming with home-grown talent to hold the Bib Gourmand. In 2022, Goldie (Cork city) was reconfirmed, and CUSH (Ballycotton) a new entrant, both showcasing Irish seafood with a creative flair for flavour and technique.

Kinsale, already overflowing with recognition as one of Ireland’s premier gourmet destinations, has yet more to boast about, but be in no doubt that this is no passing fad – the town’s reputation is rightly earned matching established reputation of long-trading restaurants with an exciting wave of new chefs, tastes and culinary vision.

When the news broke this morning, there was happy shock from camp SFP. In an Instagram post by owner Barbara Nealon toasting the news with some of her team said:

“Literally…... NO WORDS. Long emotional post to follow when we calm down. Thank you @michelinguide.”