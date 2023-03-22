Golfers ‘putt’ in effort for charity

GOLF lovers are ‘on course’ to raise some vital funds to improve cancer services in Cork as one charity’s most anticipated annual event gets underway.

Now in its 13th year, the Mercy Hospital Foundation Golf Classic will take place in Monkstown Golf Club on Thursday, April, 27 and Friday April 28. Funds raised will contribute towards the completion of the new Mercy Cancer Care Centre.

Tee times for this year’s event are now almost fully reserved.

However, those wishing to support the cause have the option of becoming tee box sponsors for €100 or bronze tee box sponsors for €250. Sponsor logos will feature on the so-called sponsor’s board in a prominent area of the golf club.

It is hoped that funds raised will bring the charity closer to the Mercy Cancer Care Centre’s completion date. The building-which is located just a minute’s walk away from the main hospital- is currently being transformed into a non-clinical facility to provide a quiet space for patients accessing cancer services and their families.

Mercy University Hospital Foundation CEO, Paschal McCarthy, reiterated the importance of such events.

“One in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives. At the Mercy, when people receive a cancer diagnosis, we want to provide a private space where they can receive the support and information they need to deal with their diagnosis. The new Mercy Cancer Care Centre will provide this.”

To sign up as a Tee Box sponsor contact Ali at alison@mercyhospitalfoundation.ie or phone 021 4274076.