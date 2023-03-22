Cork town facing water outages on Thursday night

A Co Cork town is facing possible water supply disruptions on Friday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said essential works are scheduled to take place in the town from 9pm on Thursday 23 March until 3am on Friday 24 March.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to Casement Street, Clonakilty and surrounding areas, the company said.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060692.