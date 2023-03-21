Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 19:42

Man (29) remanded in custody on charge of assault causing harm to Cork pensioner

Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for an adjournment of the case to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of of Public Prosecutions
Man (29) remanded in custody on charge of assault causing harm to Cork pensioner

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said when the matter came before the court last week the accused was not applying for bail at that time.

Liam Heylin

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody until April 4 on a charge of assault causing harm to a man in his late-sixties earlier this month.

Garda Conor Smiddy charged Aaron Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, Cork, with assault causing harm to the man on March 11.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for an adjournment of the case to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of of Public Prosecutions.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said when the matter came before the court last week the accused was not applying for bail at that time.

Judge Olann Kelleher then remanded him in custody until April 4.

More in this section

Inquest hears Cork priest was 'extremely happy' after learning he was to remain in beloved parish before being struck by bus Inquest hears Cork priest was 'extremely happy' after learning he was to remain in beloved parish before being struck by bus
the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house 'We have nowhere to go in less than six weeks':Cork renters share their stories
Man who verbally abused shop assistant and spat at gardaí in packed Cork city centre jailed Man who verbally abused shop assistant and spat at gardaí in packed Cork city centre jailed
#courtscork courtcourts
Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more