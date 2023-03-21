Man (29) remanded in custody on charge of assault causing harm to Cork pensioner

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody until April 4 on a charge of assault causing harm to a man in his late-sixties earlier this month.

Garda Conor Smiddy charged Aaron Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, Cork, with assault causing harm to the man on March 11.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for an adjournment of the case to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of of Public Prosecutions.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said when the matter came before the court last week the accused was not applying for bail at that time.

Judge Olann Kelleher then remanded him in custody until April 4.