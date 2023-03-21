Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 17:29

Man who verbally abused shop assistant and spat at gardaí in packed Cork city centre jailed

He had 22 previous drunkenness convictions and seven for engaging in threatening behaviour
Man who verbally abused shop assistant and spat at gardaí in packed Cork city centre jailed

48-year-old James Conway of Old Farmhouse, Carrignafoy, Cobh, County Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court to public order charges arising out of the case.

Liam Heylin

A DRUNKEN man called a shop assistant a ‘f***ing bitch’ and spat at gardaí as the city centre street was packed with Christmas shoppers and now he has been jailed for four months.

48-year-old James Conway of Old Farmhouse, Carrignafoy, Cobh, County Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court to public order charges arising out of the case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident which occurred shortly after lunchtime on December 15 last.

“Gardaí were alerted by a member of the public of a disturbance in Centra on Oliver Plunkett Street.

“Gardaí arrived and met with the accused who was verbally abusing staff and refusing to pay for food items. The accused left the shop and continued to verbally abuse shop staff from out on the street, calling one shop assistant a f***ing bitch.

“He was highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“Gardaí subsequently arrested the accused who violently resisted arrest, hitting out at gardaí with his arms and legs also spat at one of the gardaí present.

“He had to be restrained for the safety of members of An Garda Síochána and the safety of members of the public, as Oliver Plunkett Street was packed with Christmas shoppers at the time.” Conway pleaded guilty to resisting Garda John Greene, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

He had 22 previous drunkenness convictions and seven for engaging in threatening behaviour – the most recently last May in Midleton District Court.

It was previously indicated by the defence that he recently had to receive serious medical attention for a horrific burn injury to his leg. He apologised for his behaviour on the night.

More in this section

Trial hears accused told investigators 'I did not  kill the guy' on phone calls after Frankie Dunne's murder Trial hears accused told investigators 'I did not  kill the guy' on phone calls after Frankie Dunne's murder
Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries
Parts of Cork county facing water outages today Parts of Cork county facing water outages today
#courtscork courtcourts
Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more