Twinning agreement will ‘strengthen ties of heritage’

Carrigaline has signed a twinning agreement with a North American town.

The City of Newport News in Virginia is now twinned with the Cork Municipal District of Carrigaline.

This connection is prompted by the strong historical link between Newport News and Carrigaline, as Newport News was established by settler Daniel Gookin of Carrigaline following his arrival on the shores of the James River in 1621.

The agreement was signed in Carrigaline Court Hotel and was attended by 12 delegates from Newport News, including councilwoman Ms Patricia P Woodbury and president of Sister Cities of Newport News Inc, Frederick J Kohlman Jr.

Cork County Council divisional manager, Valerie O’Sullivan; Chair of Carrigaline Municipal District, councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan; Jim Kelly of the Carrigaline Twinning Association and Michael Wall of the Carrigaline Community Association were also in attendance to sign the agreement.

It will be countersigned in Newport News in June.

The agreement formalises a strong bond of friendship between the two regions, building bridges of understanding and fostering mutual development.

Today, Newport News is a city with a population of over 186,000 located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

“We are delighted to extend the hand of friendship to our visitors from Newport News.

“The signing of the twinning agreement between Newport News and Carrigaline MD is an exciting development that will strengthen our ties of heritage, commerce and friendship,” said Mr Dalton O’Sullivan.

During their stay, the US delegates participated in the St Patrick’s Day festival in Carrigaline.

Following this, the delegation joined Carrigaline Tidy Towns Committee for an oak tree-planting ceremony, followed by a tour of the Carrigaline Mens Shed.

“This is a great opportunity for both regions to learn from each other and grow together,” Valerie O’Sullivan said.

“We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership between Carrigaline MD and Newport News in the years ahead.”