Man drunkenly stumbled against front door of city betting office and set off alarm

Gardaí responded to an alarm going off at a betting office at 9.30 at night only to discover it had been set off by a drunken man stumbling against the front door.
Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident at Cork District Court.
The 45-year-old who was living with Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at a Boyle Sports premises in Cork city on February 27 2022.
He had numerous previous convictions of a similar nature.
Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused was sentenced for other offences recently and wanted to plead guilty to any outstanding charges against him.
Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €200 fine on the accused or five days in prison in default of payment.