Man drunkenly stumbled against front door of city betting office and set off alarm

Gardaí responded to an alarm going off at a betting office at 9.30 at night only to discover it had been set off by a drunken man stumbling against the front door.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident at Cork District Court.

“Due to his intoxication, Michail Petrosevic, had fallen against the premises, activating the alarm,” Sgt. Lyons said.

The 45-year-old who was living with Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at a Boyle Sports premises in Cork city on February 27 2022.

He had numerous previous convictions of a similar nature.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused was sentenced for other offences recently and wanted to plead guilty to any outstanding charges against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €200 fine on the accused or five days in prison in default of payment.