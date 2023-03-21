Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries

A woman has been seriously injured following a collision that occurred in county Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision involving two vehicles that occurred on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in County Cork at approximately 5:30pm on Monday March 20.

A passenger of one of the vehicles - a female in her 20s - was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to Cork University Hospital, but with non-life threatening injuries.

The R600 at Coolcarron remains closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Road-users are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5:40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 4772302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.