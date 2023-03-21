Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 09:08

Parts of Cork county facing water outages today

Uisce Éireann, which was formerly called Irish Water, said two areas in Co Cork are facing possible water supply disruptions on Tuesday.
Parts of Cork county facing water outages today

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Parts of Cork county may face water supply disruptions today, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said two areas in Co Cork are facing possible water supply disruptions on Tuesday.

The company said a power outage is scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 5pm on Tuesday 21 March and will affect a wide area in North Cork.

The outage may cause supply disruptions to Kildinan, Corbally, Ballybrowney, Rathcormac, Fermoy and surrounding areas in Co. Cork, Uisce Éireann said.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060608.

Separately, the company said another power outage may cause supply disruptions to Coolyhane, Macroom and surrounding areas in Co. Cork.

Those works are scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 1pm on Tuesday 21 March.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060216.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Read More

Cork man 'alive today' due to 'selfless donation' of kidney from his mother

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show - London The Pretenders set to play intimate show at popular Cork venue  
Cork's top cop vows to continue to target drug dealers 'destroying communities' as drugs are in 'every corner of the city' Cork's top cop vows to continue to target drug dealers 'destroying communities' as drugs are in 'every corner of the city'
Sharp rise in incidents of theft from city shops prompts calls for increased Garda presence Sharp rise in incidents of theft from city shops prompts calls for increased Garda presence
irish water
<p>Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision involving two vehicles that occurred on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in County Cork at approximately 5:30pm on Monday March 20. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more