Parts of Cork county facing water outages today

Parts of Cork county may face water supply disruptions today, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said two areas in Co Cork are facing possible water supply disruptions on Tuesday.

The company said a power outage is scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 5pm on Tuesday 21 March and will affect a wide area in North Cork.

The outage may cause supply disruptions to Kildinan, Corbally, Ballybrowney, Rathcormac, Fermoy and surrounding areas in Co. Cork, Uisce Éireann said.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060608.

Separately, the company said another power outage may cause supply disruptions to Coolyhane, Macroom and surrounding areas in Co. Cork.

Those works are scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 1pm on Tuesday 21 March.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060216.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.