The Pretenders set to play intimate show at popular Cork venue  

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10am.
Pictured in 2014: Chrissie Hynde during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at the London Studios. Photo credit : Ian West/PA Wire

Amy Nolan

The Pretenders will be taking to the stage of Cyprus Avenue in May for an intimate show at the popular venue. 

Cyprus Avenue had teased the announcement of a "rock 'n roll hall of fame act" with "one of the most iconic female vocalists of all time" before revealing today that The Pretenders will perform on Saturday, May 20. 

Ohio-born singer, songwriter and guitarist, Chrissie Hynde formed The Pretenders in London in 1978, with Hereford natives, James Honeyman-Scott on guitar, Pete Farndon on bass, and drummer Martin Chambers.

Their debut album, released in January 1980, was the first UK number one album of the decade and garnered critical acclaim in Europe, the US, Australia and beyond.

The band's current lineup includes Hynde and Chambers alongside bassist Nick Wilkinson, lead guitarist James Walbourne, pedal steel guitarist Eric Heywood and keyboardist Carwyn Ellis. 

Tickets for the Cork show are €45 each and will go on sale on Wednesday at 10am from cyprusavenue.ie

