Gardaí renew appeal for information on whereabouts of Tina Satchwell on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance

GARDAÍ in Midleton have issued a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.

The 45-year-old Fermoy native has been missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork since Monday 20 March, 2017.

Ms Satchwell was reported missing by her husband, Richard, who said he had last seen her at 10am that day, before he went to get shopping in Dungarvan.

He said that when he returned home, Tina was gone.

Mr Satchwell said two suitcases were also missing, as was €26,000 in cash, money they had saved from the sale of a house and from attending car boot sales.

He reported her missing four days later, saying he had delayed raising the alarm as he had assumed she had gone to stay with family in Fermoy. Ms Satchwell had no passport, and her mobile phone was left in the house.

Despite a Garda investigation which followed over 400 lines of inquiry, more than 100 hours of CCTV footage, and 170 statements, no trace of Ms Satchwell has been found.

A Garda spokesperson described her as 5’ 7’’ in height and of medium build, with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

“An Garda Síochána are seeking to speak with any person with any information on Tina's whereabouts or who may have information relating to her movements on the day she went missing,” they said.

“Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team.”

Anyone with any information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.