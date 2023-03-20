Traffic queues beginning to clear following incident in the Jack Lynch Tunnel

Traffic queues on the N40 are beginning to clear following an earlier incident of a broken down vehicle in the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

At approximately 4.30pm, a vehicle broke down in the tunnel, with the northbound lane blocked as a result.

N40 Update: #Corktraffic The broken down vehicle in the Jack Lynch Tunnel northbound has been cleared with both lanes fully opened and queues beginning to clear. Please continue with care @CorkSafetyAlert @TIITraffic — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) March 20, 2023

However, the broken down vehicle has now been cleared with both lanes fully opened.

Traffic queues are now said to be clearing.