Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 17:11

Traffic queues beginning to clear following incident in the Jack Lynch Tunnel

Tailbacks on the N40 are understood to be clearing. 
Traffic queues on the N40 are beginning to clear following an earlier incident of a broken down vehicle in the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Amy Nolan

At approximately 4.30pm, a vehicle broke down in the tunnel, with the northbound lane blocked as a result.

However, the broken down vehicle has now been cleared with both lanes fully opened.

Traffic queues are now said to be clearing. 

Localised flooding expected in Cork city this week at high tide

