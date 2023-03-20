Completion of Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme welcomed by Cork TD

A Cork TD has welcomed the completion of the Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme, describing it as a “huge positive” for the area.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council have now completed construction on the Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme, ending the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.

Construction began on the project at the end of 2021 with Glan Agua delivering the project, on behalf of Uisce Éireann, in 14 months.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, said: “It’s a huge positive for Inchigeelah and the area around. It frees up the opportunity now for development in the village itself and it’s also going to improve the water quality downstream from Inshigeelah on the Lee.

It’s a very positive development and there’s a lot of background work gone into it. Great credit to Glan Agua for arriving in so fast, and the work on it.

“After the bypass too now places like Inchigeelah are that much easier reach for people in and out to Cork so there would be more of a confidence there for people looking for properties also west of Macroom,” he said.

The €6.8m investment involved the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant; a new below-ground wastewater pumping station; approximately 315m of new rising main to transport untreated wastewater from the pumping station to the new wastewater treatment plant; approximately 110m of gravity sewer to transport untreated wastewater from Cois Na Coillte to the wastewater treatment plant; and a 45m long outfall pipeline to safely discharge treated wastewater into the River Lee.

Speaking about the project, Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead with Uisce Éireann, Anthony Kavanagh, said: “We are delighted to have delivered this important project on behalf of the local community in Inchigeelagh, and the people of Cork.

“The Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme has ended the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.

“It will improve water quality in the River Lee and protect recreational waters for swimming, fishing, boating, and sightseeing; as well as protecting the integrity of the local environment.

In addition to enhancing local amenities, the new wastewater infrastructure, which has been sized to accommodate future population growth, will provide a platform for social and economic development.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins said the new wastewater treatment plant will “help to preserve the wonderful amenity of the River Lee and its hinterland while allowing for sustainable development of the thriving community in Inchigeelagh”.

In Cork, Uisce Éireann has completed works in Castletownbere and Inchigeelagh with works in Whitegate-Aghada and Castletownshend underway. Works in Ballycotton are planned to commence in April 2023.